Death investigation underway after man's body discovered in Ripon

RIPON (NBC 26) — A man's body was found on the ground outside of his vehicle this morning in the Town of Ripon.

Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies were called to State Highway 23 and Willow Road in the Town of Ripon at 6:45 a.m. this Monday for a vehicle in the ditch.

When authorities arrived, a deputy noticed a vehicle in the ditch adjacent to a home's driveway.

Deputies determined the vehicle belonged to the home owner.

The vehicle owner was found outside of the vehicle and deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner to determine the circumstances and cause of death.

The status of this investigation is ongoing.

