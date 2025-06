OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — An investigation into the death of a 7-month-old child is underway in Outagamie County.

Deputies say they were called at 9:20 a.m. Friday morning to a home on Farm View Road in the town of Vandenbroek for a baby that was not breathing.

First responders attempted life-saving measures when they got to the home, but the baby did not survive.

