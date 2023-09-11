Deadly early morning crash shakes the Town of Buchanan

Police and fire received reports of an explosion

Truck crashed into a Buchanan home

Driver pronounced dead at a local hospital



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm Olivia Acree. Early Monday morning, the Town of Buchanan police and fire responded to this home for reports of a loud explosion.

At 4:30 a.m., the loud explosion heard at County Road Z was a pickup truck crashing into a home.

Mike Paalman is the son of the 82-year-old man who lives in the house. He told us that his dad woke up after the crash, saw his personal belongings scattered in the hallway, and called 911.

After Paalman’s brother got to the house and they were waiting for first responders to show up, they realized it was a vehicle.

Once officers got to the home, they found the driver unresponsive inside the truck. They got him out and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There was structural damage to the home, but everyone inside was okay.

Right now the crash is still under investigation. In the Town of Buchanan, Olivia Acree NBC 26.

