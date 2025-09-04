Deadline nears to lock in big solar savings in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Time is running out for Green Bay-area homeowners who want to take advantage of group-buy pricing and the federal solar tax credit.

The Grow Solar Green Bay–Fox Valley program closes on September 30, giving residents one last chance to join a neighborhood purchasing program that bundles discounts, local rebates and installation incentives. Organizers say the combined savings average about $4,500 per household.

Mayor Eric Genrich is urging homeowners to act now, warning that the federal Residential Clean Energy Credit — commonly called the 30% solar tax credit — is scheduled to end at the close of 2025 under the One Big Beautiful Bill passed by Congress. That means systems must be installed and placed in service before December 31, 2025 to qualify for the 30% credit.

Homeowner Bee Swanson, who recently went solar through a community program, says the panels have cut their utility bill roughly in half even during the hottest part of summer. “The solar panels here have been really, really nice! They've allowed us to cut our utility bill in about half, and that was during the very warmest months of the summer. … That includes an electric car we were charging at the house almost every day,” Swanson said.

If you’ve been curious about going solar, city officials and program organizers encourage you to get a quote and ask questions before the Grow Solar deadline. For basic details and resources, just click here.