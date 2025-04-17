Dead dog discovered in Oshkosh dumpster, police investigating

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh police are trying to find the owner of a deceased dog that was found inside a metal cage that was also inside a dumpster Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the 2100 block of Wisconsin Street Wednesday at 12:51 PM for a complaint of a deceased dog.

Someone had called authorities to report it.

Police say the medium-sized dog was black and three to four years old, and they say the dog was inside a metal dog kennel and severely emaciated.

Right now, police are trying to find the dog's owner.

Police want to reinforce that animal cruelty and neglect will not be tolerated in the community, because these acts are both inhumane and unacceptable.

Police say if you ever find yourself in a situation where you're unable to provide the proper care for your pets, there are local resources available to assist.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department to speak with Sgt. Gorte at 920-236- 5725.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920- 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

