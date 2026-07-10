De Pere scales back major downtown development, council advances project

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A major redevelopment planned for downtown De Pere is moving another step closer to becoming reality.

The De Pere Common Council approved a development agreement Tuesday night for New Land Enterprises' proposed roughly $70 million mixed-use redevelopment on the west side of the 100 block of South Broadway.

Riverfront housing project proposed in downtown De Pere

Before reaching that point, the project underwent several changes after feedback from city leaders, staff, and community members.

The biggest change is the development's size. The proposal now calls for 173 residential units instead of the 198 originally planned. The developer also eliminated the smaller junior one-bedroom apartments in favor of more traditional one- and two-bedroom units.

CITY OF DE PERE Updated rendering (July 2026) of the proposed redevelopment along South Broadway. City documents show additional brick detailing, fewer projecting balconies and other design changes made after public and council feedback.

City staff also worked with the developer to revise the building's appearance. The updated design adds more brick and stone detailing, reduces the number of balconies facing South Broadway, and changes the window design to better fit the character of downtown while maintaining a contemporary look.

The project would include 11,100 square feet of retail space. City staff estimates that it could support three to four new retail or restaurant businesses and bring between 245 and 290 new long-term residents to downtown De Pere.

Parking plans were also updated. The proposal includes 255 on-site parking spaces, which city staff says exceeds both projected demand and city zoning requirements.

City of De Pere Development Services Department Earlier concept (May 2026) of the proposed redevelopment. The July revisions reduce the number of residential units and include architectural changes to better complement downtown De Pere.

According to the city's report, the developer is requesting the same Tax Increment District incentive package presented in May and has agreed to the same guaranteed annual revenue. Staff says updated financial projections show Tax Increment District 18 is expected to maintain positive cash flow and end with a surplus.

The project will still need additional approvals, including review by the Plan Commission, before construction can begin.