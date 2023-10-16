De Pere sailor offers a glimpse of life on board the USS Gerald Ford

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Following recent attacks on Israel, the Pentagon has deployed the USS Gerald Ford to the Eastern Mediterranean as a deterrent to ensure the conflict doesn't get any worse.

It's the Navy's largest aircraft carrier with more than 5,000 sailors on board, and some of them are from the area and helping make a difference.

NBC 26 Today's MacLeod Hageman had the opportunity to connect with Machinist Mate Nuclear First Class Preston Moeller of De Pere on board the USS Gerald Ford while it was docked in Norfolk, Virginia earlier this year.

We discussed everything from his role to keeping fellow sailors safe to what he's sharing from Wisconsin to help pass the time.