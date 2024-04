De Pere Police are looking for a missing man.

Wyle Lom, 47, has been missing from his home in De Pere since Wednesday morning, according to police.

He left the house and didn't tell anyone where he was going, police said.

Police say he left in his black Honda Ridgeline, with Wisconsin license plate PK4 979.

Police say he was last seen near I-41 and Velp Avenue Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call De Pere Police at (920) 339-4078 .