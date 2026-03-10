De Pere man killed in Calumet County crash

TOWN OF CHILTON (NBC 26) — A 77-year-old man from De Pere has died following a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Chilton Monday night.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 57 and Schneider Road. Investigators say a northbound driver crossed into the southbound lane, hitting two oncoming vehicles.

One of those vehicles was driven by a 39-year-old Appleton man, who was not hurt. The other was driven by a 50-year-old Kiel man, who, along with a child passenger, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call investigators.

Names of those involved are being withheld until family is notified.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.