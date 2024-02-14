De Pere 15-year-old among Aurora Health patients surprised with ultimate Brewers trip

MILWAUKEE — Brandon Krueger, Evan Rennicke and Malakai Kaesermann got the ultimate surprise Wednesday morning at American Family Field.

"Hey Brandon, Evan and Malakai! We're excited to have you and your families join us out at the ballpark to show you what it’s like to be a big leaguer,” Milwaukee Brewers Left Fielder, Christian Yelich said in a video.

Jaws were on the floor when they found out that they are taking a trip to Phoenix for the Brewers Spring Training.

The surprise left 11-year-old Rennicke from Ixonia in shock. "Flabbergasted, amazed, unexpected…kind of speechless,” he said.

This special experience is provided by Aurora Health and the Milwaukee Brewers. The boys are patients at Aurora Health and they each have their own health challenges.

"It's been a hard year, but we've gotten through it,” Rennicke said.

A hard year filled with chemo and other treatments. He was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor in 2022.

Krueger, a De Pere 15-year-old, was diagnosed with Chrohn’s Disease about three years ago.

13-year-old Kaesermann from Oconomowoc underwent multiple heart surgeries. These strong kids say are grateful for their doctors at Aurora.

"I owe them an unpayable debt,” Kaesermann explained.

All three boys play baseball. They love the game, and they love the Brewers.

"Brandon got called up by the Brewers today, that's awesome,” Krueger’s mom, Molly said.

These Aurora all-stars got custom Brew Crew jerseys to match the rest of the team. Krueger said it's a feeling like no other. "A lot just happened, so kind of overwhelming but exciting at the same time."

The boys and their families will get to meet the players, participate in warm ups and throw a first pitch next week.

"This disease, Brandon was the patient, but it effected our whole family,” Molly said.

They will fly out Thursday Feb. 22nd, to meet up with the team in Phoenix.