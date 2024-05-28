Watch Now
Daycare worker to appear before judge for selling fentanyl

A former daycare worker will go before a judge Tuesday afternoon, after she was accused of selling more than 50 fentanyl pills at the facility.
Posted at 5:26 AM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 06:26:55-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A woman accused of storing fentanyl and then selling it outside a daycare will face a judge today.

Tatiana Quinones allegedly stole the fentanyl pills inside a bathroom connected to the one-year-old room and sold 50 pills.

Investigators say that happened back in January.

Quinones admitted to selling the pills.

That's according to the criminal complaint.

Her arraignment is set for 2 p.m., and we're hoping to learn more about the case.

