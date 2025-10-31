Day 31 of government shutdown: Military members paid, SNAP benefits close to running out

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It’s day 31 of the ongoing government shutdown, and today marks payday for U.S. military members and some federal workers.

The Trump administration is working to ensure troops get their paychecks, using a combination of legislative action and Defense Department funds. However, congressional staffers will not be receiving pay.

Meanwhile, an even more urgent deadline looms — tomorrow, funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known in Wisconsin as FoodShare Wisconsin, is expected to run out.

That program supports an estimated 40 million Americans, including more than 700,000 Wisconsinites.

Food Pantries Feeling the Pressure

Selena Darrow, founder and president of Rooted In, Incorporated, says local food pantries are overwhelmed by demand and in urgent need of donations.

“To anyone who is struggling right now, please reach out to me. I have been in your shoes. I know firsthand what it’s like to face hard times. There’s no shame in needing help — we are all part of the same table, this community table,” Darrow said. Among the most-needed items: meat, produce, eggs, dairy products, cereal, and pasta.

Need Food Assistance?

If you or someone you know needs help, here are several ways to connect with resources: