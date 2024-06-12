Watch Now
Day 3: Testimony continues in Fox River boat crash trial

Jason Lindemann sits during a motion hearing. Lindemann is charged with crashing his boat into a paddle-wheel boat on the Fox River in July of 2022.
Posted at 9:47 AM, Jun 12, 2024

Testimony continues on the third day of the trial of Jason Lindemann.

Lindemann's is charged with more than a dozen counts, including two felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Prosecutors claim he crashed his power boat into a paddle wheel boat on the Fox River in Oshkosh in July 2022, and then left the scene.

His defense has said the crash was an accident.

LATEST UPDATES FROM COURT: LIVE BLOG, WEDNESDAY JUN. 12

8:50 a.m. update

The prosecution’s first witness of the day is an Oshkosh woman who is describing the night in question as a passenger on the paddle wheel boat "On the Loos," what happened in the crash and its immediate aftermath.

“It was chaos everywhere,” the woman testified.

“I had glass in my hands,” she added.

