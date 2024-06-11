Day 2: Testimony continues in Fox River boat crash trial

Testimony continued Tuesday on the second day of the trial of Jason Lindemann.

Lindemann's accused of crashing his power boat into a paddle wheel boat on the Fox River in Oshkosh in July 2022, and then leaving the scene.

He's been charged with more than a dozen counts, including failing to render aid and felony endangering safety.

LATEST UPDATES FROM COURT: LIVE BLOG, TUESDAY JUN. 11

11:40 a.m. update

A man testified Tuesday morning that he was a passenger onboard “On the Loos” the night of the crash to celebrate his birthday.

He said he saw the power boat coming toward “On the Loos” shortly before impact.

He said after the crash, he was instantly in “hero mode,” to make sure his female companion was OK.

The witness said the crash re-aggravated a previous workplace injury, causing back problems.

10:55 a.m. update

Testimony continued Tuesday morning as the court heard from a man who was a crew member of the paddle wheel boat on “On the Loos” the night of the crash.

Gary Konrad testified that several people sneaked onto the boat before the boat left shore, which put “On the Loos” over its normal passenger limit.

Konrad identified video evidence from aboard “On the Loos” in court that he said appeared to be the moment of the crash.

The video timer on the clip later skipped time, and the lawyer for the defense said a portion appeared to be edited out.

Konrad testified that he knew nothing about the technical functioning of the surveillance system.

Previous Update:

Testimony in day two of the trial against Jason Lindemann began at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Oshkosh.

He's accused of crashing his power boat into a paddle wheel boat on the Fox River in July 2022 and leaving the scene; Lindemann has pleaded not guilty.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy Alec Fenrich, part of the law enforcement response to the incident on July 9, 2022, testified Tuesday morning that he tried to reach the defendant in the hours after the incident, but was not successful.

Later, the defendant’s daughter Madison Lindemann testified.

She told the court that, while she was working at Dockside Tavern in Oshkosh, she saw her father at Dockside on the day of the incident, prior to the crash.

Questioned on the topic multiple times, she told the court that, during her interactions with her father that day at Dockside, he did not appear intoxicated.

Day one coverage of the trial can be viewed at this link.

