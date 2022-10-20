Watch live: Darrell Brooks gives opening statement, calls witnesses

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Prosecutors have rested their case in the Darrell Brooks homicide trial. Judge Dorow asked Brooks to make an opening statement after lunch on Thursday and begin to call his first witnesses.

Brooks faces 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of felony reckless endangerment, for killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha parade attack.

Prosecutors argued Brooks turned his red SUV into the parade after fleeing a domestic incident. That's despite warnings from police to stop and officers opening fire on him, though no squad cars were pursuing him at the time. Brooks has pleaded not guilty to all 76 counts and is serving as his own defense.

LATEST UPDATES FROM DARRELL BROOKS TRIAL: THURSDAY, OCT. 20

1:40 p.m. update: Brooks gives opening statement

We're back. Judge says "Mr. Brooks, I presume you're ready to make your opening statement?"

He says he's unable to find the files he needs for his witnesses, so he's not sure what witnesses are here.

Judge says state will make a list. Please make your opening statement first.

Judge is bringing jury in now for Brooks to make his opening statement. He's challenging subject matter jurisdiction as jury enters the court. Dorow tells the jury to disregard his statements. The defendant will now make an opening statement, says Dorow.

Brooks takes off his mask to make his opening statement. "I don't have a well-prepared speech, so I'm going to speak from the heart."

12:10 p.m. update:

Prosecutors have rested their case in the Darrell Brooks homicide trial. Judge Dorow asked Brooks to make an opening statement after lunch and begin to call his first witnesses.

11:30 a.m. update:

Brooks and Judge Dorow got into a bit of a tiff prior to taking a 15 minute recess. Judge Dorow was attempting to make a ruling and Brooks kept interrupting.

"I don't like your tone," Brooks told Dorow.

"You've been pushing on my buttons all day," Dorow said.

'Stop talking': Judge, Brooks get into quarrel during Thursday proceedings

10:58 a.m. update:

The state wrapped up its questioning around 10:15 a.m. Brooks then proceeded to cross-examine Casey until Judge Dorow ended the cross.

Opper requested a brief redirect. When allowed, the state showed a music video featuring Brooks.

He used to perform under the name MathBoi Fly.

Casey says "I believe there is no doubt that is Mr. Brooks in the video. And later standing next to the Ford Escape [in video]."

State shows music video of Darrell Brooks, detective identifies suspect vehicle in video

9:32 a.m. update:

Detective Casey testified that he found Virginia Sorensen's jacket and hat on the hood of the red SUV involved in the incident. She was one of the Dancing Grannies killed in the parade.

Casey also identified Brooks in a photo that was time-stamped just a few hours before the parade.

9 a.m. update:

Following a bit of housekeeping regarding subject matter jurisdiction and Brooks' opening statements, which are expected today, the state recalled Detective Tom Casey.

During his initial testimony, Casey provided background and context on the investigation into the attack.

"This is not unusual. This is commonly done in cases. We always intended to recall him. We did this so we can sufficiently present information to the jury," said District Attorney Susan Opper.

RECAP OF COURT PROCEEDINGS FROM WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

On Wednesday, jurors left the courtroom to view the red SUV involved in the attack. Brooks did attend that viewing, as well as Judge Dorow and the prosecutors. The media were not allowed to attend.

During yesterday's proceedings, jurors heard from a handful of witnesses who were called to verify the surveillance video provided to investigators. Waukesha Police Officer Kyle becker was also called to the stand. He canvassed a neighborhood for evidence after the attack.

"I located, in that platform area, the grey hooded sweatshirt that had a multicolored design, the same sweatshirt we believe Mr. Brooks was wearing during the parade incident," said Becker.

The state also called a Wisconsin State Patrolman who testified that the red SUV had no problems with its brakes after it was damaged.

Once again, Brooks cross-examined the witnesses at great length. He also continued to interrupt Judge Dorow and made comments, sometimes under his breath, during direct examination by the state.

