Darrell Brooks trial Day 3: Judge denies Brooks' motion to adjourn trial over Covid-19 claims

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The judge in the homicide trial against Darrell Brooks denied his motion on Wednesday to adjourn the case over his claims he may have Covid-19.

Brooks is the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha Christmas parade. A jury was seated on Tuesday, and opening remarks are scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Judge Jennnifer Dorow reserved Wednesday for the court to address outstanding issues, but the court was not anticipating Brooks' motion to adjourn.

Brooks said he's on Covid-19 protocol and he began experiencing symptoms several days ago. He expressed concerned about the health of those around him and claimed a nurse confirmed he lost his sense of taste and is fatigued.

"I'm afraid right now, I'm not feeling well," Brooks said in court. "I don't know what's going on with myself. That's why I put in the sick call slip... I've had people close to me who passed away from Covid."

Brooks said his test results will not be available until at least Friday. Judge Dorow offered a rapid test, which Brooks refused saying he wants to wait for the other results.

Prosecutors believe it is a delay tactic, saying Brooks has been telling his mother over the phone for weeks that he plans to get the trial delayed or adjourned.

A jail administrator said Brooks was offered and refused a rapid test earlier in the day Wednesday.

After 2.5 hours, Judge Dorow denied Brooks' motion to adjourn, agreeing with the prosecution it was a delay tactic.

Court started at 1:30 p.m., and about an hour later Brooks was removed from the courtroom to a separate room. He will continue to participate over video but is muted.

Court will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday with jury instructions. Opening remarks will follow. TMJ4 will live stream the trial gavel-to-gavel.

Ten male jurors and 6 female jurors were selected. All of the jurors are white.

