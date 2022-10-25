Darrell Brooks trial, Day 17: Jury instructions, closing arguments to begin

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Closing arguments in the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha Christmas parade, are expected to begin on Tuesday.

Jury instructions will start Tuesday morning and Judge Jennifer Dorow hopes both the state and defense will also get through closing arguments.

Brooks is accused of killing six people by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade last year. He faces 76 charges in the parade crash Nov. 21 in Waukesha, including six intentional homicide counts. Each homicide count carries a life sentence.

While the defense rested on Monday, that came after a back and forth of Brooks arguing with the judge, with Dorow asking Brooks multiple times if he had any more witnesses or if he would like to testify on his behalf. Brooks, who is representing himself, never answered her and instead argued other points the judge found irrelevant. That pushed her to rule that he had forfeited his right and wouldn't be testifying.

It's unclear when the jury will begin deliberating, but based on the judge's schedule, it could be as early as Tuesday afternoon or evening. It's important to note, once both the state and defense have closed, the jury will be sequestered.

LATEST UPDATES FROM THE DARRELL BROOKS TRIAL: MONDAY, OCT. 24

10:35 a.m. update:

It appears Mr. Brooks was trying to get Judge Dorow's attention. It didn't work. She's cruising through jury instructions, and he's back to taking notes at his defense table in the second courtroom.

73 pages before closing arguments. This is going to be a grind.

9:55 a.m. update:

The judge is now reading jury instructions to the jury.

9:45 a.m. update:

We're back again. The judge now, for the record, cited statutes and explained the reason for removing Brooks to the neighboring courtroom. The judge says she won't let Brooks back in unless he "pledges" not to be disruptive. He must write down his request to return to the courtroom.

9:42 a.m. update:

WATCH: The moment Judge Dorow sent Brooks out for a second time

9:32 a.m. update:

In recess again. "You are merely attempting to delay. Mr. Brooks, I am having this jury out," said Judge Dorow.

Brooks refused to stop talking when the door opened to bring in the jury.

"The door is open and he's talking. Mr. Brooks is going to be removed."

Can the judge possibly bring him back again?

9:21 a.m. update:

The judge, after explaining the decision to toss Brooks, says he's told bailiffs he'd like to come back. So, she's going to bring him back. She says she's willing to admonish him in front of the jury if it comes to it. Another recess now to bring him back.

9:18 a.m. update:

The jury was quickly sent back out because Brooks "disobeyed a direct order from the court."

"I will ask you one more time -- can you pledge to be quiet?" the judge asked.

The judge said she simply wants to get through jury instructions without interruption.

Brooks didn't answer her question. He kept asking: "Have I acted in dishonor?"

He's been sent to the second courtroom for the reading of jury instructions. Judge Dorow is going to keep things moving.

9 a.m. update

The Darrell Brooks trial is now taking a short recess. The judge will bring out the jury after that to start instructions. Brooks is not happy that the evidentiary phase of the trial is over. The judge said he had his chance to enter what he liked and to testify.

8:47 a.m. update:

According to the court, we expect today the judge reads jury instructions; the state and defense give closing arguments, 1 hour each side; jurors sequestered; alternates selected before deliberations; if conviction, sentencing could be immediate, according to TMJ4 sister network, Court TV.

RECAP OF COURT PROCEEDINGS FROM MONDAY, OCT. 24

The defense rested in the Waukesha parade attack trial on Monday though not in a fashion that's typical of most cases.

Judge Jennifer Dorow asked the defendant, Darrell Brooks, multiple times if he had any more witnesses or would like to testify on his own behalf. Brooks, who is representing himself, never answered, instead arguing other points the judge found irrelevant.

Judge Dorow ruled Brooks forfeited his right to testify and declared the defense is rested. She then sent the jury home for the day.

"I closed off your ability to call any other witnesses by finding that you forfeited your right to do so based upon your conduct," said Judge Dorow.

Many people, including victims and their families, turned out for court on Monday, and there were sighs of relief and smiles among them as the defense rested.

TMJ4 saw one juror with a big smile as she walked out of the courtroom to go home for the day.

Jury instructions will begin on Tuesday morning. Judge Dorow hopes both the state and defense will also get through closing arguments.

Brooks told the judge he won't be making his closing on Tuesday. The judge said if not, he forfeits his right to do that as well.

It's unclear when the jury will begin deliberating. Based on the judge's ambitious schedule, it could be as early as Tuesday afternoon or evening. Once the parties have closed, the jury will be sequestered.

