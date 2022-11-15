Watch live: Sentencing begins in the Darrell Brooks case

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Sentencing begins Tuesday for Darrell Brooks, the man found guilty in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six people dead and dozens injured.

Judge Jennifer Dorow will return to a Waukesha courtroom along with Brooks for the sentencing which is scheduled for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Proceedings kick off at 8:30 a.m.

Around 45 people will deliver verbal victim impact statements in-person to the court. Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said of those people "approximately" nine are children under the age of 18. The state has provided the court their names, which remain under seal at this time.

LATEST UPDATES FROM THE DARRELL BROOKS SENTENCING: TUESDAY, NOV. 15

RECAP OF THE DARRELL BROOKS TRIAL:

A jury convicted 40-year-old Brooks with 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety. Each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence in Wisconsin, while each endangerment count carries a maximum sentence of 17.5 years.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Brooks turned his red SUV into the parade on Nov. 21, 2021 after fleeing a fight with his ex-girlfriend. That's despite warnings from police to stop and officers opening fire on him, though no squad cars were pursuing him at the time.

Six people were killed in the parade attack. The victims are 8-year-old boy Jackson Sparks, who was walking with his baseball team in the parade; Leanna Owen, Virginia Sorenson and Tamara Durand, who were members of the Dancing Grannies performing during the parade; Wilhelm Hospel, husband to a surviving Dancing Grannies member; and Jane Kulich, who was attending the parade.

Dozens of others suffered injuries, including some severe.

The attack hit home for the city of 70,000 people just west of Milwaukee. Residents built memorials for those who had died in the attack. The community rallied around the slogan, "Waukesha Strong." A local fundraiser meanwhile raised millions of dollars for the victims and their families.

Brooks, 40 years old, at first pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease, which would have carried a sentence in a mental institution instead of prison. Just before the trial was about to begin, though, Brooks withdrew that plea, fired his public defenders and urged Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow to let him represent himself in his own trial, which she allowed.

During closing arguments, Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper argued that Brooks' failure to stop before hitting people in the parade shows he intended to kill them.

After about three hours of deliberations, the jury delivered the convictions on Oct. 26 after a roughly two-week trial.

Tyler Pudleiner, who performed with the Waukesha South High School band when he was hit by Brooks' SUV, previously told reporters that the convictions will help all the victims heal, the Associated Press reported at the time. “One of the things that I’ve said throughout this is we’re stronger than (Brooks), and it’s been proven today,” Pudleiner said.

