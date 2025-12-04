Dangerous cold slams Fox Valley as shelters hit full capacity

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Record-breaking cold is pushing into the Fox Valley this week, bringing life-threatening conditions for people without housing and overwhelming an already stretched shelter system.

At the Salvation Army’s warming center on North Street, people can step inside to escape the dangerous temperatures during the day. The center offers heat, meals, and support, and housing assistance, but when night falls, the burden shifts to Appleton’s shelters. And right now, every bed is taken.

Pillars Executive Director Lisa Strandberg says both of their shelters, one for families, one for adults, have been full for months.

“We are at capacity in both of our shelters, 135 people every night,” Strandberg said. “We get flexible, we get creative… we make space where usually there isn't space.”

But even helping people reach safety has become harder. Pillars’ street outreach team is finding more people sleeping outside despite the brutal temperatures.

Street outreach worker Kristin Smet says the reality is devastating.

“It’s heartbreaking… especially at night when I go to bed in my own home.”

Smet keeps emergency kits in her car: blankets, hand warmers, hygiene supplies, anything to help people survive until a spot opens up. She says affordable housing remains one of the most significant barriers.

“People on social security can’t afford the rent.”

With dangerous cold settling in, shelters say they’re doing everything they can, but space is limited, and more people are seeking help every day.

How to help:

• The Salvation Army is accepting donations through its Red Kettle program in person and online by clicking here.

• Pillars says its most urgent needs right now are waterproof gloves and gas gift cards for people living outside or in their vehicles during the extreme cold. Click here to learn how you can donate.