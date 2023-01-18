Culver's to switch to Coca-Cola products

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Say goodbye to Mountain Dew and hello to Mello Yello, Culver's is switching to Coca-Cola products.

A spokesman for the Wisconsin restaurant chain said the transition from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products is in progress. The spokesman said the process will "take time" given Culver's has almost 900 restaurants in 26 different states.

Don't worry though, if you're a fan of the root beer and Dr. Pepper at Culver's, you can still purchase those products.

"We would like to remind our guests that in addition to Coca-Cola products, many favorites including Culver’s Signature Root Beer, Diet Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, and fresh brewed sweetened and unsweetened tea are also available to enjoy with their fresh, never frozen ButterBurger," a spokesman for Culver's said.

When the news broke about the switch, fans of the restaurant took to social media. Some people praised the change, saying they prefer Coke over Pepsi, while others are upset about it.

One Twitter user wrote, "I think that it is a big mistake to change from Pepsi to coke. I love Pepsi. I will not be ordering a meal with a drink anymore. Do not change the Pepsi to coke."

A Reddit user, however, praised the decision saying, "As long as the Dr pep and root beer don’t change then it’s fine. It’s about time we rid the earth of the monstrosity that is Pepsi."

If you're upset about the change, you can head to Culver's website and submit feedback.

