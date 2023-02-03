Culver's donates 54K diapers to Milwaukee Diaper Mission in honor of Giannis' 54-point performance

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Giannis and Culver's are about to become the best of friends. After the MVP said he was going to buy 50 burgers from Culver's, the restaurant responded by saying it's donating 54,000 diapers to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points Thursday night in the Bucks' game against the Clippers. In the post-game press conference, Giannis said to celebrate, he was going to get 50 cheeseburgers (also known as butter burgers with cheese) from Culver's.

A video of Giannis making that statement went viral on Twitter, and since then, it's all Twitter verse can talk about.

Culver's must've caught on and decided, to honor Giannis and the free PR, they're going to donate 54,000 diapers to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, an organization that Giannis and his girlfriend spend a lot of time working with.

Congrats on the W + 54 points, @giannis_an34! Come see us for your 54 cheeseburgers! To celebrate, we'd also like to make a donation of 54,000 diapers to @MKEdiaper. We appreciate all that you and @mariahdanae15 do for the city of Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/rpB5dxWk4q — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) February 3, 2023

The donation from Culver's comes about two years after the restaurant offered Giannis free food for life.