Culver's brings back CurderBurger for National Cheese Curd Day

MILWAUKEE — It's back! Culver's revealed the CurderBurger will be returning to the Culver's menu!

The CurderBurger will be returning for a limited time in response to a one-day debut frenzy last year. You'll find the CurderBurger on the menu only from Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Monday, Oct. 31.

The CurderBurger is essentially a standard Deluxe ButterBurger; however, it contains a single giant cheese curd right on top of the patty.

The CurderBurger was originally just an April Fools joke on social media and was never intended to actually be a real menu item. However, after hundreds of people signed an online petition, Culver's decided to make the burger a reality.

The release of the CurderBurger will also fall over National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15.