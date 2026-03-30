Crivitz veteran honored with national service award

CRIVITZ (NBC 26) — John J. Deschane of Crivitz was named one of 49 recipients of the Service Beyond Service Award, honoring Vietnam veterans for their community impact.

The award was presented Sunday during a ceremony on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day events.

Deschane served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, arriving at Cam Ranh Bay in September 1968. He was assigned to the 614th Aviation Electronics Company North, 2nd Platoon, in Qui Nhon as an airborne radar repair technician. He later advanced to technical inspector and shop foreman and earned the Bronze Star.

After returning to Crivitz in 1970, Deschane dedicated himself to community service. His contributions include 25 years on the Crivitz Village Board, helping establish the Crivitz Business Association and local library, advocating for veterans, preserving local history and serving in church leadership roles.

“I am honored to have been chosen for this distinguished award,” Deschane said. “Community service is a value I learned from my parents and have worked to pass on to my children and grandchildren.”

Though unable to attend in person, Deschane watched the ceremony’s livestream with his family.

Founded in 1979, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and continues to honor Vietnam veterans while educating future generations.