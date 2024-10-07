Crivitz man fatally shoots himself after shooting his wife, sheriff says

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Crivitz man fatally shot himself after he shot his wife at a home in Marinette County.

Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller said in a news release that first responders received a call at 5:13 p.m. Sunday that a man shot his wife several times at a home on South 5th St. in the town of Stephenson.

The woman — identified as Erica Noble of Crivitz — later died from her injuries.

The sheriff says authorities established a perimeter at the home when they learned Erica's husband, Troy Noble, was still armed there. Authorities tried getting Troy to surrender, but the sheriff says Troy got out of the home and fatally shot himself.

The sheriff's office, the Marinette County District Attorney's Office, and the Marinette County Medical Examiner's Office are further investigating the shooting.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Marinette Police Department, Bay Area Rescue, and Twin Bridge Rescue assisted at the scene.