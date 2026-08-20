Crivitz man dies in motorcycle-deer crash

TOWN OF STEPHENSON (NBC 26) — A 63-year-old Crivitz man is dead after striking a deer with his motorcycle Wednesday night in the Town of Stephenson, according to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were called just after 8 p.m. Wednesday to a single-motorcycle crash on Newton Lake Road near South Zak Lane in the Town of Stephenson.

Investigators believe a motorcycle operated by Frank A. Laes of Crivitz was heading north on Newton Lake Road when he struck a deer and crashed into a ditch. According to deputies, Laes was not wearing a helmet and later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, sheriff's officials said.