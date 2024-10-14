Crivitz man dies in head-on crash in Marinette County, sheriff says

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says a Crivitz man was killed after colliding head-on with an RV.

Sheriff Randy Miller said in a news release that dispatchers received a call at 11:13 a.m. Sunday of a two-vehicle crash on Parkway Road near Johnson Falls Road in the town of Stephenson.

The sheriff says 58-year-old Kent Klempke of Crivitz was driving north on Parkway Road, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an RV driving south. 54-year-old Mary Welch from Woodstock, Ill. was driving the RV.

Klempke was killed in the crash. Deputies say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Welch, as well as other passengers from both vehicles, were seen for further medical treatment.

Deputies say speed and failure to maintain control appear to have been factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office, Marinette County Medical Examiner's Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.