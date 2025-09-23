Critical incident under investigation in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A critical incident is under investigation this morning in Manitowoc.

Police say they're investigating the incident that happened in both the 2400 block of Dewey Street and the 1200 block of South 17th Street.

Authorities say they're not releasing much information about the situation to protect the integrity of the investigation, and limited details are being released.

Police say there is no danger to the public, but people are encouraged to avoid Dewey Street and South 17th Street.

If you know any details about this situation, and you'd like to stay anonymous, you can report it anonymously through Crimestoppers, or you can contact the Manitowoc Police Department directly at (920) 686-6500.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.