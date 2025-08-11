Crews working to restore power following devastating storms

DOOR COUNTY (NBC26) — Following a round of severe weather that moved across Wisconsin over the weekend, many of our neighbors are still waiting to get their power restored Monday morning.

According to We Energies, more than 6,000 customers are without power this morning.

According to Wisconsin Public Services, more than 11,000 of their customers are also waking up without power.

We are closely monitoring the latest outage maps.

