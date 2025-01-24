Crews working to contain fire in Menchalville

MENCHALVILLE (NBC 26) — Crews are currently working to contain a fire in Menchalville this morning.

The community is located in Manitowoc County, so we reached out to the Manitowoc County Fire Department to learn more information about the location of the fire.

The on-duty Battalion Chief said since the fire isn't happening within Manitowoc city limits, crews from the Menchalville Volunteer Fire Department are currently responding.

We've reached out to the department to learn more details about the fire, and we're waiting to hear back.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.