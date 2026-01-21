Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crews repairing damaged water main in Bonduel

Amanda Brandeis
VILLAGE OF BONDUEL (NBC 26) — A water main break has been reported on Legion Street near the Bonduel Post Office.

Legion Street is closed to traffic between Washington Street and the Post Office while crews work to make repairs.

Neighbors and businesses in the affected area may experience a temporary water outage or reduced water pressure until the repair work is completed.

Authorities urge drivers to avoid the area and follow posted detours. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Disclaimer: This article was adapted and edited using AI assistance.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
