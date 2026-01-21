Crews repairing damaged water main in Bonduel

VILLAGE OF BONDUEL (NBC 26) — A water main break has been reported on Legion Street near the Bonduel Post Office.

Legion Street is closed to traffic between Washington Street and the Post Office while crews work to make repairs.

Neighbors and businesses in the affected area may experience a temporary water outage or reduced water pressure until the repair work is completed.

Authorities urge drivers to avoid the area and follow posted detours. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

