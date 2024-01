DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Drivers will have to found a different route Wednesday morning if you're traveling on Wisconsin 57 in Door County.

There was a crash around 6 a.m., and all lanes of traffic are blocked in the southbound lane near Tru-Way Road and Wisconsin 570.

That's near Namur which is west of Brussels.

We are working to learn how many people and vehicles were involved and whether anyone was hurt.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this story.