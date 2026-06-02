Crews spend hours battling fire at Combined Locks paper mill

COMBINED LOCKS (NBC 26) — Several fire departments responded to a fire Monday night at the McKinley Paper Mill in Combined Locks.

According to a joint release from the Combined Locks Fire Department and Town of Buchanan Fire & Rescue, crews were called to the mill on Prospect Street around 9 p.m. for a reported dryer fire on Paper Machine 6.

When firefighters arrived, the mill's internal fire brigade was already working to contain the fire. Crews found flames on the roof and in the upper sections surrounding the paper machine.

Combined Locks Public Safety

The release says firefighters established a water supply to the building's standpipe system, while the facility's automatic sprinkler system also helped suppress the fire.

Additional resources were called in after crews confirmed the fire had spread to the roof. Firefighters worked from both the roof and mezzanine levels to contain the flames and extinguish hot spots.

Personnel from Combined Locks, Buchanan, Little Chute, Kimberly, and Kaukauna fire departments assisted at the scene.

Emergency crews remained at the mill for about three hours.

No injuries were reported among mill employees or first responders.

The damage estimate and the cause of the fire have not been announced.