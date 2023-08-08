Crews search water in Fond du Lac County, connected to missing man

Sheriff's deputies from both the dive team and water rescue team were searching the Lakeside Park Marina Monday night, according to a Facebook post from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said that it was not an active rescue effort and nothing was found during the search.

The search was was connected to the search for missing man Troy Zupke, 56, but Zupke remains missing, said Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein.

Zupke left his home on August 3 about 9 p.m. with plans to go to Green Bay, but he has "...not responded to anyone since leaving his residence and hasn't answered [voice mails] from officer," according to an alert from Fond du Lac Police.

Zupke was last seen in the area of Highland Drive in Fond du Lac, police said.