Crews contain 9-acre wildfire in Pembine area; no injuries or structures lost

PEMBINE (NBC 26) — UPDATE: A wildfire that broke out Thursday afternoon in Pembine burned about 9.4 acres of private land before crews contained it, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) spokesperson said.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Thursday and burned through a grassy opening and areas of young jack pine mixed with scrub oak, according to the DNR.

Responding agencies included the Pembine Volunteer Fire Department, Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the DNR Division of Forestry.

Crews remained at the scene Friday morning to extinguish hot spots and strengthen containment lines.

No injuries or structural damage were reported.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A potential wildfire was reported in Marinette County Thursday evening.

Jason Asselin, a local YouTuber, told the NBC 26 news team about a fire just east of Highway 141, behind Woodsong Gallery in Pembine. The Wisconsin DNR says members of their forestry crew responded to the fire and were able to contain it.

Asselin says a few trailers were impacted but, as far as he knows, no homes were involved.

NBC 26 will continue to provide updates as we learn more.