Firefighters in Brown County Sunday afternoon saved nearby homes from a fire in Lawrence.

The scene was along Lawrence Drive, just south of Mahogany Circle, said Lawrence Acting Fire Chief Craig Wagner.

The people in the home had safely evacuated, Wagner said.

When crews arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames.

Crews put out the fire, rescued two cats, and were able to save the property inside the home, Wagner said.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.