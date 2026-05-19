Crash slows traffic near Bonduel

BONDUEL (NBC 26) — Drivers should expect delays in the Bonduel area this morning after a crash closed WIS 29 East beyond the ramp from WIS 47/55.

According to callers into our newsroom, the incident appears to involve a vehicle rollover. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was hurt.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the closure began early Tuesday morning and continues to affect traffic. Officials have not said how long the highway will remain closed.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and allow extra travel time.

Closure Details:

Location: WIS 29 East, beyond ramp from WIS 47/55

Cause: Crash involving semi rollover (reported)

Last updated: May 19, 2026, at 5:09 a.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.