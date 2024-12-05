Crash shuts down traffic at Wisconsin 26 and Hickory Road in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — There's a traffic alert for drivers in the Fond du Lac area this morning.

A crash has shut down all lanes in both directions on Wisconsin 26 Northbound and Southbound at Hickory Road.

The crash happened around 3:30 AM, and authorities expect it to take at least two hours to clear the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recommends using Highway 23 to Interstate 41 Southbound to Highway 23 as an alternate route.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.