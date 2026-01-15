Crash scene cleared along Leo Frigo bridge

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Traffic is moving again on the Leo Frigo Bridge after a morning crash shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 43 for more than an hour.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says troopers responded just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the scene near Atkinson Drive on I‑43 southbound.

All lanes were blocked while crews worked to clear the crash site.

The roadway reopened later in the morning, and the scene has since been cleared.

We are working to learn how many vehicles were involved or whether there were injuries. The crash was handled by the State Patrol’s Fond du Lac Post.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.