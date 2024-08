DOOR COUNTY — UPDATE: WisDOT says all lanes are now open after crash was cleared.

All northbound and southbound lanes are currently closed on Highway County Y and Highway 57 in Door County after a crash, says the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Initial notification of the incident was sent out at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. Closure is estimated to last 2 hours.

