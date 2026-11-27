GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Authorities have cleared the scene, and traffic has resumed along Highway 172.

We are working to learn the extent of the damages and find out how many vehicles were involved.

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A crash is causing lane closures on WIS 172 in Brown County Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:28 a.m. on westbound WIS 172 at WIS 57/Riverside Drive near Allouez.

According to an initial traffic incident notification, the two right lanes of westbound WIS 172 are closed because of the crash.

Brown County Sheriff’s deputies are handling the incident. The initial notice estimated the closure could last about an hour. However, it appears traffic is starting to pick back up.

No information about injuries or the circumstances surrounding the crash was immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.