Northbound 41 lanes reopen near Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — UPDATE: All northbound lanes of traffic at Interstate 41 and WIS 76 have reopened after an early morning crash.

_________

State police say the left lane of Interstate 41 at WIS 76 has reopened this morning, but crews are still on scene to reopen the remaining lanes.

Drivers can expect delays for the next hour or so.

_________

Drivers in the Oshkosh area should expect major delays Wednesday morning after a crash shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 41 at Wisconsin Highway 76.

According to the Fond du Lac State Patrol, troopers responded to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. The crash has closed the entire northbound side of the interstate, and it could take up to two hours to clear the scene.

No details about injuries or the number of vehicles involved have been released.

Drivers should consider alternate routes until the highway reopens.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as more information becomes available.

For real-time traffic updates, visit the Wisconsin 511 travel information site.