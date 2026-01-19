Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash causes delays on I-41 south in De Pere

EARLY MORNING CRASH
DE PERE (NBC 26) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 41 through De Pere should expect delays this morning following a crash that has blocked the left southbound lane just beyond the Scheuring Road ramp.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says troopers were called to the scene shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday.

So far, there is no word on any injuries.

The incident is located about 0.2 miles south of the County F/Scheuring Road on-ramp. As of 6:34 a.m., the left lane remains closed.

Authorities are reminding drivers to allow extra travel time and check road conditions before heading out.

Editor’s Note: This article was adapted from a broadcast script and edited with the assistance of artificial intelligence for clarity and web formatting.

