BLACK CREEK (NBC 26) — There's a traffic alert for drivers in the Black Creek area Monday morning.

All lanes of traffic are blocked in both directions on Wisconsin 47 northbound and southbound at Center Valley Road after a crash was reported around 4:45 AM.

Crews say the road should be cleared in the next couple of hours, and Outagamie County Sheriff's deputies are currently on scene.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as the story develops.