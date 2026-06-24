Crash blocks northbound lanes of I‑41 near Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A crash has closed all lanes of northbound I‑41 at the County J off-ramp early Wednesday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure is in place from the County J ramp to the County U ramp. The incident was reported just after 5 a.m. on June 24, 2026.

Drivers should expect significant delays and are encouraged to find alternate routes. Officials estimate the closure could last for at least two more hours.

There is no immediate word on injuries or what caused the crash.

This is a developing situation. We will update as more information becomes available.