Crash blocks lane on WIS 54 westbound at I‑41 in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A crash is blocking the left lane of WIS 54 westbound at the Interstate 41 interchange Tuesday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. near the I‑41 southbound connection. Officials believe the closure will last about two hours.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is handling the scene. Drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays during their morning commute.

No injuries or cause of the crash have been released at this time.

