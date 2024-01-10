Crash between semi, tractor in Fond du Lac County leaves two injured

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two people are injured following a crash between a semi and a tractor in Fond du Lac County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and State Patrol said in a news release the crash occurred at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 23 west of Highway W near Mount Calvary.

Deputies said a 53-year-old man from Baraboo driving a semi collided with a 62-year-old man from Mount Calvary driving a John Deere tractor. The semi came to rest in a marshy area and the tractor stopped in a ditch north of the highway.

Authorities said the 62-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Neenah for life-threatening injuries. The 53-year-old man was taken to a Fond du Lac hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol is working on the investigation.