Crash between passenger vehicle and tanker truck in Menominee County, MI, leaves one dead

MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (NBC 26) — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a Wednesday morning crash in Menominee County, Michigan, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say emergency workers were called just after 6 a.m. for a serious traffic accident on State Highway M-35 near Elmwood Road in Menominee Township.

Officials reported a collision between a passenger and a tanker truck. One person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was taken to a hospital and later flown by helicopter to Milwaukee for further care. A third person involved in the crash was also taken to a hospital.

The incident remains under investigation, and names of those involved in the crash are being withheld at this time pending notification to the families.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones affected by this tragic event," the sheriff's office said.