Crash affects US 41 southbound near Oconto

OCONTO (NBC 26) — All lanes of traffic are blocked on US 41 SB at County SS in Oconto County this morning because of a crash.

Deputies are currently on scene, and they say they responded around 2:39 AM Tuesday.

They're encouraging drivers to use County SS eastbound to County S, and then drivers can travel south and then west on County S until you reach US 41 and head south.

We are working to learn whether anyone was hurt and how many vehicles were involved.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we continue to monitor this crash this morning.

