Crash scene cleared on I-43 in Brown County, traffic resumes

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brown County deputies say traffic is back to normal on Interstate 43 northbound after a crash early this morning.

It took crews nearly an hour to clear the scene.

Drivers in the Green Bay area might need to find another route to work this morning.

Authorities say there was a crash on Interstate 43 northbound at the on ramp from East Shore Drive.

Brown County sheriff's deputies are currently on scene, and they expect the area to be cleared in the next hour.

They say the left lane is closed on Tower Bridge just west of East Shore Drive on NB I-43.

We're working to learn how much damage was caused and whether anyone was hurt.

