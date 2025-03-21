Crash affects traffic at King Road in Waupaca County

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — Drivers in Waupaca County might have to find a detour this morning after a crash was reported on WIS 22 SB.

Wisconsin State Police say all lanes of traffic are affected in one direction on WIS 22 SB at King Road because of a crash reported just before 8 AM.

Authorities say they're currently on scene, and they expect the area to be cleared in the next hour.

We are working to learn how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was hurt.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.